Panchkula: Senior MC officers to remain present in office once a week

Senior municipal officers will remain present in the Sector 4 office once a week for the convenience of residents. This was instructed by MC commissioner Sachin Gupta after he conducted a surprise check at the office on Friday.

This was instructed by MC commissioner Sachin Gupta after he conducted a surprise check at the office on Friday. Following his visit, Gupta said once a week, the joint commissioner or deputy corporation commissioner will stay in the Sector 4 office for hassle-free completion of visitors’ work.

The municipal commissioner first visited the Common Service Centre, disguised as a common citizen applying for a service. Here, he interacted with residents and listened to their concerns. Gupta instructed estate officer (EO) Akash Kapoor that receipts must be provided for any payment made over the counter. He also stressed on adopting online payment mode to minimise cash transactions.

The commissioner instructed officers to pay special attention to senior citizens, so they don’t have to visit the office repeatedly. He said MC’s helpline number (96961-20120) should also be prominently displayed for residents.

The officer gave instructions to increase the number of counters from 8 to 12 and said all services should be available at every counter. He said more employees will be engaged if needed.

He asked EO Kapoor to submit the weekly reports for property ID, marriage registration, death certificate, birth certificate, etc, while also directing officers present on the spot to submit progress report of works done so far.