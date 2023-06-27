Sensitivity, awareness must in tackling drug-menace: Himachal CM

Presiding over an event to mark “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” on Monday, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the global challenge posed by drug abuse and emphasised its severe economic and social consequences. Himachal CM said that the government also plans to establish two drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the state (iStock)

He expressed deep concern over the increasing number of youths falling into the trap of drug addiction, as it negatively impacts their health and intellectual capacity.

Stressing on the importance of sensitivity, vigilance and awareness in tackling drug menace, the chief minister emphasised on the need for a robust infrastructure to treat and rehabilitate individuals trapped in the quagmire of drug addiction.

The chief minister expressed concern about the sale of drugs near educational institutions, leading to addiction among the youth. He said that 400 cases were registered and over 300 people were arrested in Shimla district alone in the past six months. To combat the problem, the government has collaborated with the police department and developed a blueprint to fight the menace, he said.

A state assembly resolution has been sent to the Union government, seeking amendments to the narcotics act for strict actions against drug peddlers, added the chief minister.

He said that the government also plans to establish two drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the state.

“About 50 bighas land near Shimla has been identified for constructing one of these centres and adequate funds will be allocated for infrastructure,” said Sukhu.

He sought public cooperation to eradicate the menace from the society and urged people to report information about peddlers to the police. He highlighted the significance of NGOs and said that a gram sabha will be held in the near future to involve all sections of society in the drug eradication campaign.