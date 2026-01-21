Separation from Jammu would be true liberation for Kashmir: Handwara MLA

People’s Conference (PC) president and Handwara legislator Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday sought “uncompromising reassessment” of the Kashmir-Jammu relationship and openly advocated the possibility of their separation. People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone. (File)

“I pray to God that separation becomes possible. It would be true liberation. But beware, the big crocodiles will invent new stories tomorrow. Still, despite everything, we hope this comes to pass,” he said.

Lone while addressing the recent remarks of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said he has personal regard for the veteran leader but politically he is completely opposite of him.

“Farooq Sahib is our elder; I hold him in the highest respect. But politically, I am in complete opposition to him,” he said, adding that the foundational assumption behind Abdullah’s insistence on the continued unity of Jammu and Kashmir, asking who actually shoulders the burden of this so-called unity, the entrenched political class or the ordinary people and unemployed youth who pay its price every day.

“India has a population of 1.5 billion. We are barely six or seven million. Aren’t we speaking far beyond our weight? Did we ever sign a contract to safeguard secularism?” he asked, arguing that while Kashmiri leaders routinely claim the moral high ground of secularism, Kashmiri students continue to be beaten, humiliated, and targeted across the country.

Lone said Kashmiris have never consented to bear this disproportionate burden and that the routine assault on Kashmiri students and shawl sellers in mainland India exposes the hypocrisy behind lofty claims of secular unity used to justify keeping J&K together.

“All these jobs that are being diverted to Jammu through reservations, who will pay the price? Who will absorb this loss?” he asked, adding, “Will the Kashmiri youth pay it? And for what crime?”

He revisited the decisions of the Congress-PDP government, recalling how the introduction of 30% reservations in 2007 and the dismantling of district and divisional cadres in 2010 led to the transfer of thousands of jobs that rightfully belonged to Kashmir to Jammu.

He said that Kashmiri Muslims remain on the front lines in the fight against militancy, with nearly 90% of police martyrs being Kashmiri Muslims, yet solidarity from Jammu or support from the Centre is conspicuously absent at such moments.

He said that while Kashmiri youths are beaten across India, the relentless campaign of hatred emanating from Jammu, with calls to ‘kill them, crush them, finish them,’ cannot be divorced from the atmosphere of hostility Kashmiris face nationwide.

He also criticised chief minister Omar Abdullah for spending 22 of the last 30 days outside Kashmir, questioning his sense of responsibility and remarking, “You can leave anytime. You do not pay the price. The people do.”