Sero survey: 80% of Chandigarh’s adults have Covid antibodies

As many as 80.2% people in Chandigarh, aged above 18, have acquired antibodies against Covid-19, the sero-survey conducted by Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has revealed.

This was the first sero-survey of the adult population in the UT since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

The survey, which examines how many people have recovered after being infected or acquired antibodies post vaccination, is conducted by using an antibody test, also known as a serology test.

“In July, the department of biochemistry collected 1,200 samples from 30 randomly selected clusters in Chandigarh. Among these 16 were in urban areas, 11 in rehabilitation colonies and three in rural areas. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people were sampled, and 80.2% of them were found having antibodies against the virus,” said hospital director-principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur.

At 84.1%, urban population was found with highest sero-positivity, followed by rehabilitation colonies with 77.8% and rural areas with 69%.

A similar survey conducted for paediatric population, by PGIMER in August, had revealed that 72.7% of the children, aged six to 18, had acquired antibodies against Covid-19.

‘Third wave may harm adults, kids equally’

Dr Kaur said, “The survey results suggest development of herd immunity in Chandigarh. Besides, UT has also achieved 100% first dose coverage among the eligible population. But people should not be complacent. Covid-appropriate behaviour must be followed to avert the third wave.”

“Children as well as adults have acquired antibodies, but new variants of coronavirus, which can be more transmittable and destructive, can affect any person,” she cautioned.

“People must get vaccinated at the earliest and follow Covid guidelines. Hospitals must also ramp up their infrastructure for both paediatric and adult population before the third wave arrives,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

Walk-in OPD to resume at GMCH-32 from Sept 20

In view of the decline in Covid-19 cases, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has decided to resume its walk-in OPD facility from September 20 (Monday).

“Patients can either walk-in for physical consultation or take prior online appointments. Tele-consultation and e-Sanjeevani facilities will also continue,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal GMCH-32. Before the pandemic, over 2,500 patients visited the hospital’s OPDs daily.