Set up field hospital in Anandpur Sahib constituency: Tewari to Centre

Tewari, in his letters to defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Singh, said with 1,800 villages, his constituency comprises a large section that comes under the rural belt
By HT Correspondent, Rupnagar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:50 AM IST

Lok Sabha member from Anandpur Sahib and former Union minister Manish Tewari has written a letter to the central government and requested for a field hospital to be set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in his constituency besides oxygen plants for civil hospitals in Rupnagar and Nawanshahr.

Tewari, in his letters to defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Singh, said with 1,800 villages, his constituency comprises a large section that comes under the rural belt.

He said as DRDO had been setting up field hospitals in different parts of the country under the PM Cares fund, hospitals with capacity of 250 to 1,000 beds be built here too.

He said the Punjab government and the district administration would provide the required space for such hospital.

