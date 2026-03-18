Set up food lab, rights panel tells UT

The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has recommended establishing an independent food testing laboratory in Chandigarh and directed authorities to intensify vigilance over the quality of milk and related products sold in the city. A directive from PSHRC has mandated an independent food testing lab in Chandigarh to combat food alteration. (HT Photo)

The commission took suo motu cognisance of a media report which highlighted alarming findings regarding the quality of milk and paneer in the Union Territory. According to the report, nearly one out of every three samples tested in Chandigarh over the past three years failed to meet quality standards. It further stated that 19 out of 36 samples tested during 2024–25 were found to be non-conforming, raising serious public health concerns.

The PSHRC also directed food safety officers to maintain continuous surveillance over wholesalers and suppliers of milk products. Authorities have been asked to increase random sampling from manufacturing units, hotels, restaurants, dhabas and sweet shops.