Seven booked for thrashing auto driver in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 01, 2023 11:23 PM IST

Victim Suraj Pal, a resident of the Amb Sahib Colony, Mohali, in his complaint stated that he along with his cousin Sanjay had picked a few labourers from Sector 45, Chandigarh, and dropped them to Amb Sahib Colony in his auto-rickshaw around midnight.

The police on Tuesday booked seven persons, including a woman, for thrashing a 23-year-old auto driver over a parking dispute near Amb Sahib Colony, Phase 11.

The police on Tuesday booked seven persons, including a woman, for thrashing a 23-year-old auto driver over a parking dispute near Amb Sahib Colony, Phase 11, Mohali.
The police on Tuesday booked seven persons, including a woman, for thrashing a 23-year-old auto driver over a parking dispute near Amb Sahib Colony, Phase 11, Mohali. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The accused were identified as Sukhbir Singh, Sachin, Ajay, Sunil, Ashok, Suraj Bhan and his wife.

Victim Suraj Pal, a resident of the Amb Sahib Colony, in his complaint stated that he along with his cousin Sanjay had picked a few labourers from Sector 45, Chandigarh, and dropped them to Amb Sahib Colony in his auto-rickshaw around midnight.

“When I reached there, Suraj Bhan, who also drives an auto and resides near my house, reached there and started abusing me. When I confronted him, he called his accomplices and family members following which they thrashed me with iron roads, sticks and sharp-edged weapons leaving me injured,” the victim stated.

The victim was rushed to the GMCH-32, Chandigarh, for treatment.

Police said that the accused are absconding and have been booked under Sections 323, 341, 148, 149 and 506 of the IPC at Phase 11 police station.

