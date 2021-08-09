Seven car vanity numbers allotted illegally in Panipat, FIR registered

At least seven fancy registration numbers were allotted wrongly in Panipat district using user IDs of Panipat and Samalkha SDMs.

The matter came to light in a complaint filed by the superintendent of state transport commissioner to the Panipat superintendent of police.

As per the complaint, the fancy numbers — HR06 AY 007, HR06 AY 0005, HR60L - 0003, HR60L - 0005, HR60L - 0006, HR60L 0007 and HR60L 0009 — were allotted wrongly by using the user IDs of Panipat and Samalkha SDMs.

Even the IP addresses used to allot these numbers were found related to the offices of the SDMs.

It is pertinent to mention that the state transport commissioner is competent to issue the registration numbers from 0001 to 0100 and the said preferential marks on the beginning or opening of any series are uploaded on the Parivahan portal by these offices for the information of the general public.

The SDO-cum-registering authority concerned of Samalkha and Panipat have the rights to upload the registration marks from 0101 to 9999 of the same series on the portal.

However, the matter was referred to NIC, Haryana and it was informed that the uploading of fancy numbers on the portals concerned can only be done by using state admin user id and RTO cannot add any series on its own.

“It is requested that an FIR may be registered in the matter regarding uploading of preferential marks under series HR06AY and HR60L by the said registering authorities beyond jurisdiction,” reads the complaint .

Samalkha SDM Vijender Hooda said, “I will have to go through the complaint to give any details on this issue, but I can tell that the state transport commissioner is the competent authority to issue the registration marks from 0001 to 0100 and the district and SDM offices could allot registration marks from 0101 to 9999 of the same series on the portal.”

As per officials, these fancy numbers are paid and buyers have to deposit a fixed fee to get these numbers on their vehicles.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the FIR has been registered under sections 420 and 409 of the IPC and Section 66 D of the IT Act.

When asked if the police could approach the people to whom these numbers were allotted, the SP said that any information in this regard will be provided only after the investigation is completed.