Seven get life imprisonment, six 14-year jail in Panipat
Seven people, including gangster Prasanna alias Lambu, were awarded life imprisonment, six were jailed for 14 years and two were awarded imprisonment of two years by the Panipat district court convicting them in a murder and attempt to murder case involving a liquor contractor in Noorwala of Panipat district in December 2020.
While pronouncing the judgement, the court of additional district and sessions judge Amit Garg held them guilty under Sections 302, 307, 149, 148 and 120B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.
As per the orders, convicts Jasvinder, Amit, Vikas, Anchal, Naveen, Pradeep and Jagdeep have been held guilty of murder and attempt to murder, and have been awarded life imprisonment and fine up to ₹1.10 lakh on each.
While Prasanna, Soib, Rekesh, Vishal, Rajender and Sheel Kumar got 14-year jail as they were convicted under Section 120B of the IPC and fined up to ₹60,000 penalty on each.
Anil Kumar and Vikram were sentenced to seven-year jail and ₹25,000 fine on each as they were held guilty under Section 216 of the IPC.
As per police investigation, the incident took place on December 19, 2020 when members of a gang, led by Prasann, had fired at liquor contractor Ajit Singh alias Jeeta near Noorwala in Panipat.
During the crossfire, a member of the gang was shot dead while the liquor contractor and another person had sustained serious injuries.
-
Haryana govt revokes decision to grant loans to state universities, to allot grant-aid
After facing a week-long protest from students, teachers and Opposition leaders for cutting off grant to state universities for 2022-23 financial year and approving a loan of ₹147.75 crore as the first instalment for the universities, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana has revoked its decision and the same amount will be provided to varsities as a grant-aid.
-
Gender test racket busted in Kurukshetra, two women held
A pre-natal sex determination racket was busted in Kurukshetra with the arrest of two women. Police said the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, of Jhansa village, and Babtia Rani, of Ajrana Kalan village in Kurukshetra district. Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra Karan Goel said officials from the district health department got information that a racket is involved in pre-birth sex determination.
-
Dowry harassment: Woman force-fed poison, husband among 5 booked in Ludhiana
Five days after a woman was force-fed a poisonous substance for not accepting their dowry demand, police booked The victim, Chandani, 24's husband and four in-laws on Thursday. The accused are Kesar Rehman of Meharban, his sister Afsana, brother Faizal Rehman, relatives Gulab Shah and Mohammad Amir. The victim, Chandani, 24, said that her husband and in-laws had been demanding dowry from her parents. She was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
-
Ludhiana man held with 500-gram opium, ₹1 lakh
The CIA staff 2 arrested a 55-year-old man with 500-gram opium on Thursday. Randeep, who is already facing trial in a fraud case has been identified as Randeep Singh of Mohalla Beguana on Gill Road. Police said that ₹1 lakh was also recovered from his possession. In-charge of CIA staff 2, Inspector Beant Juneja, said that police arrested Randeep near Lohara Canal Bridge based on a tip-off. During questioning, Randeep revealed that he procured the contraband from Ambala.
-
Madhya Pradesh woman murdered at home. Police said she was brutalised
Bhopal/Chhindwara: A woman found dead in her house in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Wednesday is suspected to have been beaten up, sexually assaulted and brutalised before she was killed, police said on Thursday. Her husband was in the house when the woman's body was discovered but was too drunk to give his statement, a police officer said. The autopsy report indicated that the woman was brutally beaten up and she was brutalised.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics