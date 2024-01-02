close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven houses gutted in major fire in Shimla’s Jubbal area

Seven houses gutted in major fire in Shimla’s Jubbal area

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Jan 02, 2024 03:26 AM IST

No loss of life was reported in the fire that gutted seven houses in the Jubbal area in Shimla district, officials said.

A fire in the Jubbal area of Shimla district in Himachal destroyed seven houses and rendered nine families without shelter, authorities said on Monday.

It took the fire tenders six hours to douse the fire. (HT Photo)
It took the fire tenders six hours to douse the fire. (HT Photo)

About 80 heavily timbered rooms of seven houses in Praunthi panchayat were completely gutted in the fire that broke out around Monday 1 am. No loss of human life or cattle was reported.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Jubbal, Rohru, Chirgaon, and Kotkhai fire stations but the blaze had engulfed the houses by the time they reached, Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

Blaze doused in six hours

It took the fire tenders six hours to douse the fire, he said.

Sky-high flames drew the attention of a large number of people from surrounding villages who rushed to the spot to rescue people.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and a case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.

The affected families said that they lost about 7-10 crore worth of property collectively in the blaze.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out