3 dead, 4 injured in two road mishaps in Rajouri, Kishtwar

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 15, 2023 10:46 PM IST

Two persons were killed and three others received injuries when a car they were travelling in, fell into a gorge at Targain village in Budhal area of Rajouri district on Thursday. In another accident, a youth was killed and another injured after their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Kamraj-Morh at Sinthan Top area of Kishtwar district on Thursday.

Three people died, and four others were injured in two separate car crashes in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts on Thursday, said officials.

Three people died, and four others were injured in two separate car crashes in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts on Thursday, said officials.
Three people died, and four others were injured in two separate car crashes in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts on Thursday, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Two persons were killed and three others received injuries when a car they were travelling in, fell into a gorge at Targain village in Budhal area of Rajouri district on Thursday morning.

“The accident occurred at around 7.30 am after a car (JK11F 8759), on its way to Samote from Targain, fell into a gorge at Targain village. Two people died on the spot and three others were hurt,” said a police officer.

The deceased were identified as Shah Jahan, wife of Mohammad Nazir and Shenaz Akhter, wife of Mohammad Altaf Shah, residents of Targain.

The injured were identified as Ayoub Shah, Akbar Shah and a 10-month-old baby girl.

The injured were referred to the government medical college and associated hospital in Rajouri. Their condition is stated to be critical.

In another accident, a youth was killed and another injured after their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Kamraj-Morh at Sinthan Top area of Kishtwar district on Thursday morning.

“An Alto car, on way to Kishtwar from Anantnag, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Kamraj Morh in Sinthan Top,” said a police officer.

“Though police, army and locals rushed to the spot and evacuated two occupants from the car, one of them had died. The injured as shifted to primary health centre at Chatroo,” he added.

The deceased was identified as Latief Ahmed Malik of Thamankot in Ananatnag and the injured as Amir Ilyas Wani of Anantnag.

