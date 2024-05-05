Seven polling booths in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kinnaur to be shifted

The state election department on Sunday said as per the proposals sent by DEOs of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Kinnaur, the ECI has granted the permission to shift the locations of seven polling stations in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Kinnaur. In Shimla, the Ghandal polling station in Shimla (Rural) will be shifted from Government Degree College, Dhami to Government Primary School, Ghandal. (HT file photo for representation)

In Kullu, the Shirar polling station in Manali will be shifted from Government Primary School to Panchayat Ghar; Pashi polling station in Banjar from Government Middle School to Government Primary School. In Mandi, the Hanogi polling station in Darang will be shifted from Government Primary School Dungar to Community Hall near Gau Sadan; Hiun polling station in Dharampur from Government Primary School Hiun Galu (located at Hiun Doyam) to Mahila Mandal Bhavan Hiun Doyam; and Ghadyatar Polling Station in Balh from Panchayat Ghar Luhakher to Patwar Khana Ghadyatar.

In Shimla, the Ghandal polling station in Shimla (Rural) will be shifted from Government Degree College, Dhami to Government Primary School, Ghandal.

In Kinnaur, the Choling polling station in Kinnaur will be shifted from Government Primary School, Choling (new building) to Government Primary School, Choling (old building)

The election department official said the decision to make changes in the locations of these polling stations has been taken with a view to facilitate the voters.