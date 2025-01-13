Seven solar projects of 72 MW capacity to be allotted soon: Himachal CM

The state government is set to allot seven solar projects of 72 MW capacity this month and tenders have been invited for the same, said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File)

CM Sukhu said that the state government was trying to harness green energy on a large scale and as part of which tenders have been invited for setting up seven solar power projects 72 MW total capacity, which are being evaluated.

Apart from this, a survey and investigation of eight projects with a total capacity of 325 MW is going on.

He said that for the first time, the government was moving towards developing 200 panchayats of the state as ‘Green Panchayats’ in which 200 KV ground-mounted solar plants would be installed and the income from them would be spent on the development works of the panchayat.

The solar energy sector, the 32 MW Pekhubela Solar Power Project in Una district, was dedicated to the public on April 15, 2024, and in the six-and-a-half-month period from April to October 2024, 34.19 million units of electricity have been generated through this project, generating an income of ₹10.16 crore, he said.

He said that apart from this, a 5 MW solar power project at Bhanjal in Una district was started on November 30, 2024, while the construction work of the 10 MW Aghlaur Solar Power Project is also expected to be completed this month.

Sukhu said that the state government is taking several steps towards making Himachal Pradesh the country’s first “Green Energy” by 2026 so that there is no damage to the environment of the state.

He said that while harnessing green energy will help in environmental conservation, carbon emissions will also be reduced.

A draft DPR of a tonnes per day capacity plant of compressed Bio-gas has been prepared, he said adding that grid-connected rooftop solar plants and water heating systems will be installed in the state’s Bal and Balika Ashrams, Vridha Ashrams and Rajiv Gandhi Model day-boarding schools.