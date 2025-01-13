Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Seven solar projects of 72 MW capacity to be allotted soon: Himachal CM

ByShailee Dogra, Shimla
Jan 14, 2025 05:00 AM IST

CM Sukhu said that the state government was trying to harness green energy on a large scale and as part of which tenders have been invited for setting up seven solar power projects 72 MW total capacity, which are being evaluated

The state government is set to allot seven solar projects of 72 MW capacity this month and tenders have been invited for the same, said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File)

CM Sukhu said that the state government was trying to harness green energy on a large scale and as part of which tenders have been invited for setting up seven solar power projects 72 MW total capacity, which are being evaluated.

Apart from this, a survey and investigation of eight projects with a total capacity of 325 MW is going on.

He said that for the first time, the government was moving towards developing 200 panchayats of the state as ‘Green Panchayats’ in which 200 KV ground-mounted solar plants would be installed and the income from them would be spent on the development works of the panchayat.

The solar energy sector, the 32 MW Pekhubela Solar Power Project in Una district, was dedicated to the public on April 15, 2024, and in the six-and-a-half-month period from April to October 2024, 34.19 million units of electricity have been generated through this project, generating an income of 10.16 crore, he said.

He said that apart from this, a 5 MW solar power project at Bhanjal in Una district was started on November 30, 2024, while the construction work of the 10 MW Aghlaur Solar Power Project is also expected to be completed this month.

Sukhu said that the state government is taking several steps towards making Himachal Pradesh the country’s first “Green Energy” by 2026 so that there is no damage to the environment of the state.

He said that while harnessing green energy will help in environmental conservation, carbon emissions will also be reduced.

A draft DPR of a tonnes per day capacity plant of compressed Bio-gas has been prepared, he said adding that grid-connected rooftop solar plants and water heating systems will be installed in the state’s Bal and Balika Ashrams, Vridha Ashrams and Rajiv Gandhi Model day-boarding schools.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On