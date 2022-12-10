Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven-day contemporary arts festival begins in Chandigarh

Seven-day contemporary arts festival begins in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:06 AM IST

Being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation, the week-long festival will continue till December 15

Artistes from Pracheen Kala Kendra performing ‘Bharat Amrit Manthan’ at the festival at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Artistes from Pracheen Kala Kendra performing ‘Bharat Amrit Manthan’ at the festival at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday inaugurated the seven-day contemporary arts festival at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sector 27, Chandigarh.

Being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation, the week-long festival will continue till December 15. On the first day, spiritual seeker Geet Rao performed a devotional song and artistes of Pracheen Kala Kendra presented the dance drama “Bharat Amrit Manthan”.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Sameer Goyal, chief of Infosys Mohali; Abhishek Goyal, chief of Infosys in Chandigarh and KG Raghavan, president, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru. RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, presided over the programme.

On the second day of the Kala Mahotsav, a Sufi music program “Qawwali Ek Anant Ruhani Dastan” presented by Ibadat Group, is expected to be attended by a large number of masses.

Besides this, a two-day art workshop will also take place on Saturday, wherein 25 artists will not only display sample of their art but showcase the know-how of live paintings.

.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out