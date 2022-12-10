Seven-day contemporary arts festival begins in Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday inaugurated the seven-day contemporary arts festival at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sector 27, Chandigarh.

Being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation, the week-long festival will continue till December 15. On the first day, spiritual seeker Geet Rao performed a devotional song and artistes of Pracheen Kala Kendra presented the dance drama “Bharat Amrit Manthan”.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Sameer Goyal, chief of Infosys Mohali; Abhishek Goyal, chief of Infosys in Chandigarh and KG Raghavan, president, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru. RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, presided over the programme.

On the second day of the Kala Mahotsav, a Sufi music program “Qawwali Ek Anant Ruhani Dastan” presented by Ibadat Group, is expected to be attended by a large number of masses.

Besides this, a two-day art workshop will also take place on Saturday, wherein 25 artists will not only display sample of their art but showcase the know-how of live paintings.

