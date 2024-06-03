Sex racket busted, 39 held in Haryana’s Bhiwani

As many as 22 women and 17 men were arrested from various hotels in Bhiwani on Saturday evening for their alleged involvement in a sex racket. 39 persons, including 22 women, were arrested for allegedly being part of the sex racket. Two women were running the racket and they brought 20 women from Delhi and other cities to indulge in illegal activities, Bhiwani DSP( headquarters) Ramesh Kumar said. (Getty image)

Bhiwani DSP( headquarters) Ramesh Kumar said they had formed eight teams and conducted raids on several hotels and spa centres in the city.

“ 39 persons, including 22 women, were arrested for allegedly being part of the sex racket. Two women were running the racket and they brought 20 women from Delhi and other cities to indulge in illegal activities. They used to charge ₹500 from the customers. A case was registered against 17 men and two women under relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act. We are also investigating to determine who else is involved in this racket,” the DSP added.