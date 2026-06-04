Sexual assault on minor: Women’s panel writes to Haryana govt, questions re-appointment of retd SMO

The Haryana State Commission for Women raised questions on the re-engagement of a retired senior medical officer (SMO) at a government hospital in Kurukshetra, two days after his arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl. The Haryana State Commission for Women raised questions on the re-engagement of a retired senior medical officer (SMO) at a government hospital in Kurukshetra, two days after his arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In her official communication shared on Wednesday, Renu Bhatia sought the policy, rules, guidelines, or administrative instructions under which Dr Shailender Kumar Shally was re-engaged as a consultant/doctor after his retirement, considering the gravity of the allegations.

In her official communication shared on Wednesday, Bhatia said that considering the gravity of the allegations and the sensitivity of healthcare institutions where vulnerable women and children seek medical assistance, she sought the policy, rules, guidelines, or administrative instructions under which Dr Shally was re-engaged as a consultant/doctor after his retirement.

“Please furnish copies of the approval/order through which the said re-engagement was sanctioned. What eligibility criteria, screening process, and selection procedure were adopted before granting the re-engagement? Whether any character verification, antecedent verification, vigilance clearance, disciplinary clearance, police verification, or background check was conducted prior to his appointment? If yes, kindly provide copies of the relevant records,” the letter read.

The chairperson also asked if any complaints, inquiries, disciplinary proceedings, allegations of misconduct, or adverse remarks existed against the officer during his tenure in government service and whether the same were examined before re-engagement.

She also asked for the authority/committee that recommended and approved his re-engagement and the reasons recorded for such approval, requesting that all the information be shared within three days.

On the other hand, the 62-year-old doctor’s two-day police remand ended on Wednesday.

Inspector Surinder Sidhu, SHO, KUK police station, said that he was presented before a court and sent to judicial custody.

“We have also added the provision of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. During the course of the investigation, it also came to light that he was accused in two cases of harassment during duty registered in 2008 and 2017. In both cases, there was an out-of-court settlement and he was eventually acquitted,” the SHO said.