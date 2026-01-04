Sexual harassment allegations against college director: 150 Hansi nursing college students apply for migration

Three days after Narnaund police arrested the director of a nursing college in Hansi district on charges of sexual harassment made by the girl students of the college, nearly 150 girl students out of 250 have applied for their migration to other nursing colleges. According to the FIR registered, a second-year BSc nursing student alleged that the director called her while she was walking towards her hostel and offered to show the content on a tablet. (HT Photo for representation)

The students of the nursing college ended their five-day long protest after they were informed of the arrest of the director by Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, Narnaund MLA Jassi Petwar and farmer leader Suresh Koth.

The students were also demanding their migration to other nursing colleges. Narnaund SDM Vikas Yadav, who was appointed as administrator of the college by the government after students’ started protesting, said that nearly 150 girl students had applied for the migration process and they will be migrated to other colleges as per their academic record.

The Narnaund police had booked the accused under Sections 75, 79 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and later added various sections of the SC/ST Act in the FIR. According to the FIR registered, a second-year BSc nursing student alleged that the director called her while she was walking towards her hostel and offered to show the content on a tablet. She alleged that the director later took her to a washroom, where he molested her, pulled up her clothes, and attempted to touch her inappropriately.

The complainant alleged that such behaviour continued over time, including pulling her hair and ears. In her statement, she also recalled being asked to massage another student’s feet and being reprimanded when she refused. She further alleged that on one occasion at the hostel, the director made a remark after giving her food that she found humiliating.

Another complainant, a third-year BSc nursing student, alleged that the director entered her hostel room at night while she was asleep and removed her blanket. She stated that he commented on her clothing and made a remark that left her distressed. Several other girl students also levelled allegations of harassment by the director.