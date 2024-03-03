SGPC announces budget session on March 29

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee on Saturday decided to convene a budget session on March 29, besides announcing a 3% dearness allowance for its employees. Teja Singh Samundri Hall, head office of SGPC.

The SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting of the executive committee at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in the Golden Temple complex here, said, “The budget session will be held at 1.00 pm. An academy will be established at the Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra Institute Bahadurgarh in Patiala to prepare Sikh youths for judiciary competitive examinations, including PCS. The students will be selected on merit”.

Dhami said a YouTube channel will be launched for the live telecast of gurbani from Takht Damdama Sahib.

“To extend solidarity with the agitating farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri border, a special resolution was passed by the executive committee. The government should take their demands seriously”, he said.

Another resolution was passed against the alleged harassment of NSA detainees in Dibrugarh jail in Assam. “Thanks to the apathy of the government, kin of the detainees had to go on hunger strike”, he said, demanding shifting the detainees to Punjab jail.

Dhami also congratulated the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (PSGPC) newly appointed chief Ramesh Singh Arora, general secretary Satwant Kaur, and other office-bearers.