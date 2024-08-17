SGPC chief condemns assault on Sikh ticket checker in Mumbai

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday condemned the incident of assault on a Sikh ticket checker, Jasbir Singh, while he was performing his railway service duty in Mumbai. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday condemned the incident of assault on a Sikh ticket checker, Jasbir Singh, while he was performing his railway service duty in Mumbai. (HT File)

In a statement issued here, he said that the video of this incident is sad, which makes it clear that some passengers attacked Singh while he was performing his duty, which is highly condemnable. He also asked the Mumbai Government Railway Police to take strict action against the culprits in this case.

The SGPC president said that the information about this incident has been received from the local community members in Mumbai, according to which the accused train passengers were travelling without tickets. “When Jasbir Singh, while performing his duty, asked them to pay the fine, he was assaulted and his shirt was torn,” he added.

Dhami said that even though the accused were caught by the Government Railway Police on the spot, the Maharashtra government and the Railway ministry should ensure that they are given strict punishment.