Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SGPC chief Dhami calls for panthic unity

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 16, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami appealed to the Sikh community to unite under the leadership of Akal Takht to fight the anti-panthic forces.

Speaking during a function held on the occasion of the 104th foundation day of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), its president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that this Sikh organisation has run the gurdwara management as per the panthic (community’s) spirit during its glorious journey of more than a century and has always played a leading role for preaching Sikhi and guarding Sikh concerns.

Speaking during a function held on the occasion of the 104th foundation day of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), its president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that this Sikh organisation has run the gurdwara management as per the panthic (community’s) spirit during its glorious journey of more than a century and has always played a leading role for preaching Sikhi and guarding Sikh concerns. (ANI File)
Speaking during a function held on the occasion of the 104th foundation day of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), its president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that this Sikh organisation has run the gurdwara management as per the panthic (community’s) spirit during its glorious journey of more than a century and has always played a leading role for preaching Sikhi and guarding Sikh concerns. (ANI File)

He said, “Governments are continuously trying to limit its jurisdiction. After indirectly taking over the management of Takht Patna Sahib, Takht Hazur Sahib (Nanded), Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, now their intention is to take the management of the SGPC”.

He appealed to the Sikh community to unite under the leadership of Akal Takht to fight the anti-panthic forces.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //