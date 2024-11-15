SGPC chief Dhami calls for panthic unity

Speaking during a function held on the occasion of the 104th foundation day of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), its president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that this Sikh organisation has run the gurdwara management as per the panthic (community’s) spirit during its glorious journey of more than a century and has always played a leading role for preaching Sikhi and guarding Sikh concerns. Speaking during a function held on the occasion of the 104th foundation day of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), its president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that this Sikh organisation has run the gurdwara management as per the panthic (community’s) spirit during its glorious journey of more than a century and has always played a leading role for preaching Sikhi and guarding Sikh concerns. (ANI File)

He said, “Governments are continuously trying to limit its jurisdiction. After indirectly taking over the management of Takht Patna Sahib, Takht Hazur Sahib (Nanded), Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, now their intention is to take the management of the SGPC”.

He appealed to the Sikh community to unite under the leadership of Akal Takht to fight the anti-panthic forces.