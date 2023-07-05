SGPC observes anniv of 1955 police action at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday organised a congregation at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex to commemorate the police operation on the holiest Sikh shrine on July 4, 1955, during the Punjabi Suba Morcha. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and other members during anniversary of 1955 Police operation at Golden Temple during Punjabi Suba morcha on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

After the bhog of Akhand Path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib), traditional Gurbani exponents performed Gurbani kirtan and ardas (Sikh prayer) was offered by Bhai Baljit Singh. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also attended the congregation. Addressing the congregation, Dhami said, “Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) was attacked by the government on July 4, 1955. This attack was a clear manifestation of the Congress government’s excess to suppress the rightful demand of the Sikhs for a Punjabi state. After this, in June 1984, Indira Gandhi’s government also attacked the central shrine of the Sikh community and inflicted deep wounds, which the community can never forget”, he said.

Dhami said even now the Sikh community is being targeted to destroy its institutions. “Government efforts are increasing to weaken the SGPC. The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party government made a desperate attempt to destroy the Sikh Gurdwaras Act (1925). The Sikh community has always responded to such conspiracies and will give a strong response to such anti-Sikh movements in the future as well,” he said.