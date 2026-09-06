Bittu Tabahi responds to Dhruv Rathee’s remark on Madhya Pradesh CM meeting: ‘Credit lene ki baat nahi hai’

Surendra Singh Choudhary, better known online as Bittu Tabahi, has responded to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after the latter criticised his meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and accused the government of seeking credit for the young man’s river-cleaning efforts. Bittu Tabahi responded to Dhruv Rathee’s criticism of his meeting with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, calling it a civic sense issue. (Instagram)

(Also read: Bittu Tabahi, who single-handedly cleaned trash-filled river, gets job offer from Dutch CEO: ‘Come work for us’)

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh met Yadav at his residence in Bhopal on Saturday, where the chief minister praised his determination and efforts to clean the trash-filled Ajnar River in Biaora. A video of their interaction was later shared on the Madhya Pradesh CM’s Instagram account.

Dhruv Rathee reacts to MP CM video Reacting to the video in the comments section, Rathee wrote, “Aa gaye credit lene.. Sara kaam ek ladke ne kiya aur jab viral hua toh use bula liya photoshoot ke liye aur besharmi toh dekho, usse kya bulwa rahe ho? ‘Sarkar toh kar hi rahi hai’ Kya kar rahi hai sarkar? Kuch nahi, sirf PR kar rahi.”

His comment roughly translates to: “They have come to take credit. One boy did all the work, and when he went viral, they called him for a photoshoot. And look at the audacity, what are they making him say? ‘The government is already doing its work.’ What is the government doing? Nothing, just PR.”

Take a look here at his comment: