SGPC urges Centre to release Sikh prisoners on Guru Teg Bahadur martyrdom day anniv

The executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday passed a resolution urging the Centre to release Sikh prisoners on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami with executive members addressing a press conference on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

The committee also approved the establishment of a “Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Chair” at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that during the 550th Prakash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019, the Union government had issued a notification regarding the release of some Sikh prisoners and commutation of Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death sentence.

“However, that notification has not yet been implemented fully. He emphasised that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur is a historic opportunity for the Centre to implement that decision fully,” Dhami said.

He further said that the SGPC has given in-principle approval for establishing a dedicated Chair in the name of Guru Teg Bahadur at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University. “The Chair will focus on original and research-based work on the life, travels, and martyrdom of the ninth Guru, along with philosophical studies on his divine gurbani (verses),” he said.

In another decision, Dhami said the SGPC will support preparations for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam through its directorate of education.

“Selected students will be provided free graduation education and a monthly stipend, as part of its Nishchai Administrative Services Preparatory Academy and Nishchai Judicial Academy programmes”, the SGPC chief said.

He also demanded the immediate reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor and said the holy site holds deep emotional and spiritual significance for Sikhs.

Dhami ducks question on rebel group’s poll schedule

Dhami didn’t comment on the Akal Takht-appointed panel’s announcement of holding elections to pick the party president and office-bearers at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the gurdwara body’s headquarters, on August 11.

On Sunday, Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD camp made it clear that it will not participate in the upcoming election of office-bearers scheduled for August 11.

Senior SAD leader Cheema dismissed the rebel faction’s efforts, calling the membership drive a ‘farce.

He questioned the legitimacy of the five-member committee, which claimed to have inducted 26 lakh new members, given the resignation of two key figures.