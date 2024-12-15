Shah to chair high-level security meeting on J&K on Dec 19

Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at New Delhi on December 19. Union home minister Amit Shah. (Amit Shah Twitter)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, union home secretary Govind Mohan, director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, senior army officers, including Northern Army chief Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Director General of central armed paramilitary forces, chief secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat and other senior officers are expected to attend the meeting.

Shah had chaired a similar security review meet on June 16 when he had directed security agencies to replicate successes achieved in Kashmir valley through an area domination plan and zero terror plan in the Jammu region.

This year Jammu region witnessed a spike in terror attacks from Rajouri and Poonch districts to Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Jammu districts.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a major crackdown against eco-system of terror network in the region.

“The home minister has called a high level meet where he would receive the feedback on the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and along the frontiers with Pakistan,” said officials.