Shaheed Udham Singh will remain source of inspiration, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his Shaheedi Diwas on Thursday and said that his bravery is an inspiration for the people of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his Shaheedi Diwas on Thursday. (HT file photo)

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “My humble tribute to the immortal son of Mother India, martyr Udham Singh, on his martyrdom day. His saga of patriotism and bravery will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the nation.”

Paying tribute to Udham Singh, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that his unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice keep inspiring generations. “My heartfelt tribute to the great freedom fighter and revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh on his Shaheedi Diwas today. His unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice remain a source of inspiration for generations. India will always remember his unwavering spirit and deep love for the nation,” he wrote on X.