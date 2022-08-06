Shamlat land: High court stays June 21 instructions of Haryana government
The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed operation of June 21 instructions of the Haryana government relating to reclaiming of shamlat land in village panchayats and areas under urban local bodies.
The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil passed order on a clutch of pleas challenging the government instructions.
In June 21 instructions, the financial commissioner had said that several lands were entered into the revenue records as shamlat deh --village land reserved and used for common purpose -- and were wrongly partitioned and alienated. This was never permissible under the Act. Therefore, development and panchayats department may move to restore such land to panchayat, it stated.
It further read that irrespective of the description of land in revenue records, the land reserved for common purposes must be entered in the property register of gram panchayat. Also, mutations will be entered by the halqa patwari of land recorded as shamilat deh in the revenue records as per Section 2(G)(1) of the Punjab Village Common Lands Act immediately in favour of the panchayat.
The instructions were issued following a Supreme Court order in April in which it was ruled that the village common land (shamlat deh) can neither be repartitioned among the proprietors nor sold.
The allegations were that thousands of acres of common land in Haryana, was sold off by shareholders or gram panchayats for monetary gains.
The pleas in high court had claimed that instructions were issued beyond the scope of SC judgment and financial commissioner extended his jurisdiction which is not part of the judgment as well as the object of 1971 Act. The owners have been left remediless whereas the law is otherwise. The pleas also said instructions are self-contradictory and override the statute and the Act which give a complete procedure to decide the cases of land in dispute. The petitioners are permanent residents and right holders of the village land in the dispute and are in possession since from settlement, it was argued.
The matter will now be taken up on August 22.
Punjab pvt bus operators threaten strike on Aug 9
Private bus operators of Punjab on Friday warned to stop transport services in the state on August 9 in case of a failure of the government to fulfil their demands. The operators, among other demands have been asking for tax exemption and a hike in passenger fares. A member of the Punjab motor union, Sandeep Sharma said that the condition of all bus operators was pitiable and they were under debt.
Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman, daughter on social media
Fifteen months after the complaint was filed, a man has been booked for allegedly defaming a 43-year-old woman from Vishkarma Town and her daughter on social media. Gurwinder has been identified as a resident of Sector 32-A, 30, Gurwinder Singh, who was a supporter of former Congress MLA Kamaljit Singh Karwal and has since joined BJP.
Former Akali MLA Lodhinangal blames SGPC for SAD’s decimation
Two-time former MLA and senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal from Gurdaspur district Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal has upped ante against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee top brass and accused it of historic decimation of the party in the politics of Punjab. Lodhinangal was elected from Qadian in 2007 and then he contested from Batala in 2012 but lost to Ashwani Sekhri, then again contested from Batala in 2017 and won.
Ludhiana: 3 booked for assaulting, sexually harassing 25-yr-old woman in restaurant
Police on Thursday booked three men for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman at an eatery in South City, Ludhiana. The accused have been identified as Charanpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Baltej Singh Midda. They are all residents of Model Town and aged between 28 and 30, police said. According to police sources, the accused already knew the victim and they had an old enmity.
Ayushman Bharat scheme: PGI restarts treating patients from Punjab
In what will come as a relief for hundreds of aggrieved patients, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, a premier healthcare institute, Friday resumed treatment of patients from Punjab under Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY). A recent announcement by the Punjab government that all dues of the institute will be cleared within a few days is also said to have prompted PGIMER to resume healthcare services.
