Sheesh Mahal 2.0: BJP accuses Kejriwal of building mansion with Punjab funds in Chandigarh

The BJP on Friday unleashed a fresh attack on Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the former Delhi chief minister of misusing Punjab government’s resources for personal luxury. In their X posts, the Delhi BJP and AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal shared an image that showed an aerial view of a government bungalow complex in Sector 2, Chandigarh, the purported location of the property. (X)

In a post on X, the Delhi BJP accused Kejriwal of readying a “luxurious 7-star, two-acre government bungalow” in Sector 2, Chandigarh, for himself, reportedly from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s “quota”.

Describing Kejriwal as Punjab’s “Super CM”, the BJP said that the AAP chief, “who pretends to be an aam aadmi (common man),” has built yet another ‘Sheesh Mahal’. “After vacating the Sheesh Mahal in Delhi, Punjab’s ‘Super CM’ Arvind Kejriwal has now had an even more magnificent Sheesh Mahal prepared in Punjab. In Chandigarh’s Sector 2, Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted a luxurious 7-star government bungalow spread over 2 acres from the chief minister’s quota,” the BJP posted on X and shared a satellite image of the bungalow.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal shared a similar post and alleged that Kejriwal also uses Punjab government aircraft for personal and AAP-related travel. “Yesterday, he boarded a government helicopter right from in front of his house for Ambala, and then from Ambala, the Punjab government’s private jet took him to Gujarat for party work,” she claimed.

Maliwal accused the Mann government of misusing Punjab resources for Kejriwal’s personal convenience, saying, “The entire Punjab government is engaged in serving one man.”

When contacted, the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh denied the allegations and added that a detailed statement would be issued by the party in Delhi.

The controversy over the illegal construction at Kejriwal’s official residence at 6 Flag Staff Road in the national capital erupted when he was the Delhi chief minister in 2024 after the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) submitted a factual report on the complaint of BJP leader Vijender Gupta. Kejriwal was accused of violating norms to construct the lavish mansion, dubbed as Sheesh Mahal by the BJP, covering eight acres.

The complainant highlighted that government properties, including plot numbers 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officers and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A & 8-B, Flag Staff Road), were demolished and merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) norms and lacked proper layout plan approvals.