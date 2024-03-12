Shehnaaz Gill’s father misusing security cover: Cops

After Santokh Singh Sukh, the father of actor Shehnaaz Gill, alleged police inaction to a threat perception, cops have in-turn accused him of misusing the security cover provided by the Punjab Police. Sukh, the chief of a right-wing outfit, has denied these allegations, terming them baseless. He claimed that the cases registered against him were part of a political ploy to tarnish his reputation, citing a false rape accusation in which he was ultimately exonerated. (HT Photo)

After Sukh released a video, in which an unknown caller was heard threatening him and alleging that the police was not taking any action, Baba Bakala deputy superintendent of police Surinderpal Singh said that the police are investigating the matter. “The video is two months old. Action will be taken against the accused. However, he (Sukh) is misusing the security cover given to him as he runs an organisation. He was instructed not to misuse the security cover, but he disregarded the directive,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Six to seven cases have already been filed against Sukh, the DSP added. In response, Sukh questioned the timing of the accusations: “Why are the police making such accusations after two months? They are only making the accusations as I made the video public. The cops have not taken any action so far. Police are levelling such baseless allegations to hide their inaction.”

“The police are also claiming that phone call in the video is fake. On one hand, the police are saying that they are investigating the case, and on the other they are passing a verdict. If this is a fake threat, why have they not registered an FIR against me?” he asked.

He claimed that the cases registered against him were part of a political ploy to tarnish his reputation, citing a false rape accusation in which he was ultimately exonerated.