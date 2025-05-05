Shepherd killed in Chamba flash flood

A shepherd was killed and more than 100 goats swept away in a flash flood in a stream near Raipur village in the Chowari sub-division of Chamba district, officials said. Tourists in large numbers on The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. (PTI)

They said the incident happened late on Saturday night and locals found the body on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Amar Singh, 65, a resident of Cheli village under the Raipur post office. According to police, Singh and his associate, one Kuldeep Singh, had camped with their herd near a stream when sudden heavy rain caused a rapid rise in the water level.

As the stream swelled, the current began sweeping away the goats and Amar Singh jumped in to save the animals, only to be caught in a strong current. Kuldeep says he immediately called villagers, and they launched a search operation.

At dawn on Sunday, locals found Amar Singh’s body trapped among rocks downstream.

Hailstorm in Shimla, rains lash Himachal

Rains accompanied by hail and thunderstorms lashed parts of Shimla on Sunday as wet weather conditions persisted in Himachal, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) local office said.

The weather office said light to moderate rain was seen at several places during the past 24 hours. It said hailstorms were reported in Kotgarh, Kufri and Theog, all in Shimla district, and thunderstorms were reported in Kangra, Sundernagar, Jot, Palampur, Baijnath and Jubbarhatti.

Gusty winds swept Bilaspur (41 kmph), Reckong Peo (50 kmph) and Neri (46 kmph), the IMD’s Shimla office said.

During the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Neri (44.5 mm), followed by Jot (37 mm), Narkanda (24.5 mm), Bharmaur (22 mm), Mandi (20.4 mm), Rohru (20 mm) and Hamirpur (18.5 mm).

Chamba received 18 mm rainfall and Manali and Dharamshala recorded 14 mm and 11 mm precipitation, respectively.

The maximum temperature saw a drop of two to four degrees Celsius in plains and two to three degrees Celsius in high hills. The maximum temperatures were recorded below normal across the state.

Wet weather conditions are likely to continue in parts of the state till May 10, the IMD office in Shimla said.

Sukhu expresses grief

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the shepherd’s death in Chamba district. He extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chamba administration has provided an interim relief of ₹25,000 to the affected family.