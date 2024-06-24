Sher-e-Punjab T20 cup: Abhay hits brilliant ton to lead Stallions to easy win

Riding high on a superb unbeaten century from Abhay Choudhary (102 off 52), Trident Stallions recorded a fine eight-wicket win over Intersoft Titans in a match played during the ongoing second “Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup” being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. With this win, Trident Stallions have booked their semi-final berth in the ongoing second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup. (Getty Images)

Stallions chased down Titans’ target of 146 runs in 15.2 overs to log an easy win with Abhay doing the maximum damage with the bat. His knock included five sixes and 11 hits to the fence. With this win, the Stallions have booked their semi-final berth.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Batting first, Intersoft Titans posted a total of 145/9 in 20 overs. Medium-pacer Gurnoor Brar bowled well to take three wickets in his four overs and gave away 32 runs. Other than him, Gurwinder Singh and Aryaman Singh were among the wicket-takers, scalping two wickets each. Jashanpreet Sidhu emerged as the highest scorer making 25 runs for the Titans off 20 balls. He was sent packing by Aryaman. Pukhraj Mann and Abhinav Sharma scored 20 runs each while Emanjot Chahal made 22.

Gurnoor leads the wickets tally with 16 wickets to his name and also keeps the green cap.

In reply, Stallions had no issues in chasing the target. They made 148/2 in 15.2 overs. Abhay was fantastic in his approach and played well for his match-winning ton. He is the third centurion of the tournament. Captain Prabhsimran Singh made 18 and Salil Arora also made 18 but remained unbeaten.

Strikers beat Blasters by seven wickets

Led by brilliant bowling from Sahil Khan (3 for 26) and Mayank Markande (3 for 12), JK Super Strikers registered a seven-wicket win over BLV Blasters in the second match played on Sunday. Batting first, the Blasters were bowled out for 103 in 19.4 overs.

Harnoor Pannu scored the highest 21 runs off 18 balls for the Blasters. Sahil and Mayank took six wickets between themselves. Blasters’ batting line-up crumbled in the end. In reply, Strikers achieved the target in 19.5 overs, losing three wickets. Sanvir Singh (51 not out) and Aryan Yadav (41 not out) were the main scorers for the winning team.