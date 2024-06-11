Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup gets rolling: Defending champions BLV Blasters get off to winning start

The domestic cricket season came a bit early for Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) with the second of its own T20 league Sher-e-Punjab Cup getting underway at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday, bringing joy for local spectators and providing a platform for state cricketers. Players in action at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

The match, played under the floodlights in the evening between the defending champions BLV Blasters and Royal Phantoms, turned out to be a stunner with a spectacular T20 cricket on display. In the end, Blasters proved their class and strength and beat the opposition by 79 runs to take the win. It was the Blasters captain Naman Dhir who swatted 40-ball 71 and Harnoor Pannu scoring 25-ball 43 setting up the tone for their huge total 205/8 in 20 overs. The duo stitched a partnership of 98 runs for the second wicket. In reply, Phantoms struggled to chase the target and faced a batting collapse. Captain Anmolpreet Singh scored just 18 runs. They could make 126 runs in 18.3 overs as Blasters bowlers bowled a brilliant line and length to restrict the opposition.

Meanwhile, after the first game between Intersoft Titans and JK Super Strikers, the crowd was enthralled by noted Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan. The spectators, despite the scorching heat, did not hesitate to groove on Maan’s numbers. Also, the singer had a word of praise for PCA for coming up with its own T20 league, helping the Punjab cricketers show off their skills. Led by Pukhraj Mann’s fiery unbeaten 24-ball innings of 45 runs and Jashanpreet Singh’s 32-ball knock of 42 runs, Intersoft Titans recorded a fine six-wicket win over runners-up JK Super Strikers in the opening match with eight balls remaining. Batting first, Strikers posted 163/9 in 20 overs, with opener Shivein Rakheja scoring the highest 46 runs off 41 balls.

Left-arm spinner Emanjot Chahal bowled well from Titans as he grabbed three wickets, giving away 27 runs. In reply, Titans’ chase was made easy by openers Mridul Sandal (35) and captain Vishwanath Singh (26). One down batter Jashanpreet scored 42. Eventually, it was Pukhraj (45 no) and seasoned Gitansh Khera (14 no) which took Titans’ to win in 18.4 overs, losing four wickets.

The winning team will receive ₹25 lakh. The runner-up will get an award of ₹15 lakh. The player of the tournament will be given a cash award of ₹5 lakh.

Today’s matches

Agri King’s Knights vs Trident Stallions at 3:00pm

Intersoft Titans vs BLV Blasters at 7:15 pm