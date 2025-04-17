Shikara capsizes in Dal Lake, 4 rescued

Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday while a tourist family was rescued when a shikara capsized amid heavy winds in the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Police said that a tourist family from Rajasthan fell into water in Dal Lake as the shikara tumbled on its side into the water due to winds. Police personnel stand guard near the Ghanta Ghar on a cloudy day, in Srinagar, on Wednesday. (PTI)

“All the four persons, including tourists and boat rower, are safe. They were rescued timely,” said a police officer.

Mohammad Aslam, a shikara boat owner, said that a shikara capsized due to heavy winds. “There was a tourist family in the boat, and they were rescued by the local boat owners who were nearby. It was a close call,” he said.

Meanwhile, rains lashed many parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the afternoon bringing relief from the above normal temperatures across the Himalayan region.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that 7.2 mm rains were recorded in the northern ski resort of Gulmarg till 5.30 pm while 2.8 mm rains were recorded in Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir.

“The summer capital Srinagar received light showers which intensified by the evening,” said a MeT official.

The capital also witnessed thunder, lightning and heavy winds.

Banihal and Batote regions in Jammu division also received 5.2 and 3.8 mm rains respectively.

The rains brought immediate relief from the hot temperatures, running some 10 degrees above normal.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a high of 26.1 degree celsius, down from Tuesday’s 30.4 degree celsius. The normal temperatures in Srinagar at this time of the year are 20.2 degree celsius.

The MeT office has predicted dry weather on Thursday followed by three days of rains and snowfall over higher reaches.