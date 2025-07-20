A delegation of farmers and orchardists led by Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh on Saturday met Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA and Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur and submitted a memorandum to stop the cutting of apple trees, eviction from land and locking of houses. Shimla apple orchardists meet Himachal minister Rohit Thakur

During this, the affected farmers and orchardists from the nearby areas, including Rohru, Jubbal, Kotkhai, and Nankhari, were present and the minister was presented with the demand to immediately intervene and stop the “cutting of trees and eviction from houses”.

After this, the apple producers association held a meeting with the farmers and orchardists present. “It has been decided to ensure the participation of farmers in large numbers by holding meetings at the village level. It was also decided that the movement will continue until the government bans the cutting of apple trees, eviction from land and lockout of houses,” they said.