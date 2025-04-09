Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shimla launches pink taxi service

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 09, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Launched by the social organisation Connecting Lives, the service is exclusively for women passengers and will be driven by women drivers

Mayor Surender Chauhan on Tuesday inaugurated the pink taxi service, an all-women taxi initiative that will operate within the limits of the Shimla municipal corporation, a move aimed at ensuring safer travel for women in the city.

Mayor Surender Chauhan inaugurating the pink taxi service in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Mayor Surender Chauhan inaugurating the pink taxi service in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Launched by the social organisation Connecting Lives, the service is exclusively for women passengers and will be driven by women drivers. The pink taxi will be available on-call during the day and emergencies at night.

Speaking at the inauguration, the mayor said, “This is a new initiative. Connecting Lives has taken an important step in helping women, especially those who live alone, to travel safely.” the mayor also announced that 50% of his one-month honorarium will be donated to the organisation and assured that free parking facilities will be provided for the pink taxis.

Bimla Thakur, president of Connecting Lives, said that while the service was initially launched as a night-only operation on February 20, it saw a limited response. “Only one or two women reached out for the service at night. So, for now, it will operate during the day,” she said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Shimla launches pink taxi service
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On