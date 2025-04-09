Shimla launches pink taxi service

Mayor Surender Chauhan on Tuesday inaugurated the pink taxi service, an all-women taxi initiative that will operate within the limits of the Shimla municipal corporation, a move aimed at ensuring safer travel for women in the city. Mayor Surender Chauhan inaugurating the pink taxi service in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Launched by the social organisation Connecting Lives, the service is exclusively for women passengers and will be driven by women drivers. The pink taxi will be available on-call during the day and emergencies at night.

Speaking at the inauguration, the mayor said, “This is a new initiative. Connecting Lives has taken an important step in helping women, especially those who live alone, to travel safely.” the mayor also announced that 50% of his one-month honorarium will be donated to the organisation and assured that free parking facilities will be provided for the pink taxis.

Bimla Thakur, president of Connecting Lives, said that while the service was initially launched as a night-only operation on February 20, it saw a limited response. “Only one or two women reached out for the service at night. So, for now, it will operate during the day,” she said.