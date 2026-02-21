Shimla MC budget: BJP stages walkout; expresses displeasure over mayor continuing to hold post

The Budget session of the Municipal Corporation, Shimla, began on a stormy note on Friday as BJP councillors staged a walkout from the House while mayor Surinder Chauhan was presenting the Budget for the financial year 2026-27. BJP councillors staged protest during the Shimla MC budget session in Shimla on Friday (Deepak Sansta/ht)

Just as the mayor started his Budget speech, BJP councillors interrupted him to express their dissatisfaction over his continued hold on the position, citing the lack of an official notification from the government regarding his extension.In 2025, the state government decided to extend the terms of the mayor and deputy mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation from two and a half years to five years.

Previously, appointments for these roles were made according to a reservation roster. On February 16, 2026, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill again, aiming to formalise this extension. This Bill replaced an ordinance that had been approved by the Assembly in December 2025 and was returned by the governor for reconsideration, but the Assembly passed it again in its original form.

During the mayor’s speech, the BJP councillors labelled the Budget as invalid, arguing that the mayor lacked the authority to present it in the absence of an official notification regarding his extension. They called for his resignation on moral grounds.

Addressing media personnel, BJP Councillor Saroj Thakur stated, “According to the roster, a woman should have been the mayor of the corporation; however, Surinder Chauhan continues to hold the post when a notification regarding his extension has not been issued by the state government.”

She also described the Budget as disappointing, pointing out that the corporation is already in debt and lacks revenue sources, questioning the purpose of presenting such a Budget.