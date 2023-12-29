Shimla SDM suffers minor burns in cylinder blast and other short stories
ByAgencies, Shimla
Dec 29, 2023 08:26 PM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
The blast occurred around 3.15 am when the official woke up to drink hot water and lit the match standing near the stove, according to a statement issued by the SDM
Shimla SDM suffers minor burns in cylinder blast
The Kothakai subdivisional magistrate suffered minor burns when his top-floor apartment in Shimla’s Justa building caught fire in an LPG blast, police said on Friday. SDM Ashwani Kumar was in the house when the incident happened Thursday night. The blast charred a part of his house, police said. The blast occurred around 3.15 am when the official woke up to drink hot water and lit the match standing near the stove, according to a statement issued by the SDM.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Forces seize pistols, hand grenades in Poonch
Jammu Security forces on Friday seized arms and ammunition, including three pistols and four hand grenades, during a search in Poonch district, police sources said. The search was conducted by an army and police team in the Kasblari area of the district, they said. Three pistols, six magazines, four hand grenades and 64 rounds were seized from a house, the sources said. An investigation has been launched, they added.
SDRF rescues man trapped in 35-foot-deep well in Baramulla
Baramulla Officials of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescued a 45-year-old man trapped in a 35-foot-deep well in Tangmarg village here on Thursday. As per officials, the man was trapped in the well for over nine hours.
3 get life term in 2009 murder case in Kupwara
Srinagar A court in Kupwara district on Thursday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in a 2009 murder case.The court of additional sessions judge in Handwara also awarded punishment to six others.The court pronounced the judgment in a case registered under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for murdering a person in 2009. Life imprisonment was awarded to three accused persons, Bashir Ahmad Mir, Habibullah Mir and Manzoor Beigh, all residents of Wadder Bala Handwara in the north Kashmir district for the commission of the offences punishable under Section 302 (murder).They were also convicted with imprisonment for a period of three years each for commission of offence with Section 148 of the RPC, read with Section 149 of the J&K State Ranbir Penal Code, along with fine of ₹10,000 each. Three years imprisonment on charges of offences under sections 147, 148, 323, 302 of RPC was awarded to Raja and Fehmeda -- both residents of Waddar Bala Handwara. Two years imprisonment on charges of offences under sections 147, 149, 323 of RPC was awarded to Ghulam Rasool Mir, Habib Beigh, Mohammad Afzal Beigh and Mala, all residents of Waddar Bala Handwara. Accused Hamza Beigh has posthumously been charged with offences under sections 147, 149 of the RPC.