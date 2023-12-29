Shimla SDM suffers minor burns in cylinder blast and other short stories

Shimla SDM suffers minor burns in cylinder blast Forces seize pistols, hand grenades in Poonch (iStock)

The Kothakai subdivisional magistrate suffered minor burns when his top-floor apartment in Shimla’s Justa building caught fire in an LPG blast, police said on Friday. SDM Ashwani Kumar was in the house when the incident happened Thursday night. The blast charred a part of his house, police said. The blast occurred around 3.15 am when the official woke up to drink hot water and lit the match standing near the stove, according to a statement issued by the SDM.

Forces seize pistols, hand grenades in Poonch

Jammu Security forces on Friday seized arms and ammunition, including three pistols and four hand grenades, during a search in Poonch district, police sources said. The search was conducted by an army and police team in the Kasblari area of the district, they said. Three pistols, six magazines, four hand grenades and 64 rounds were seized from a house, the sources said. An investigation has been launched, they added.

SDRF rescues man trapped in 35-foot-deep well in Baramulla

Baramulla Officials of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescued a 45-year-old man trapped in a 35-foot-deep well in Tangmarg village here on Thursday. As per officials, the man was trapped in the well for over nine hours.

3 get life term in 2009 murder case in Kupwara