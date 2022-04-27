Shivaji Nagar Nullah: Councillor take contractor, Ludhiana MC to task over improper disposal of sewer waste
Browned off with slow pace of the project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah and no proper disposal of sewer waste in the area, councillor Manju Aggarwal (ward number 57) submitted a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Tuesday.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and councillor’s husband, Inder Aggarwal, said some of the sewer connections of the area, directly attached with the nullah, have been broken during the ongoing construction work due to which the sewer water is getting accumulated in the streets. Further, the contractor has also failed to clean the choked nullah adding to unhygienic conditions in the area, he said.
He said if not resolved, the issue will give a tough time to residents during monsoon season when the sewer water would accumulate in the residential areas.
“The ₹17.85 crore project to cover around 1.4 km-long stretch of the Shivaji Nullah (from Transport Nagar to Shingar Cinema Road) was commenced in September 2020 with a deadline of March 2022. Even after missing the deadline, only around 40 percent of the work has been completed. MC officials have failed to act against improper disposal of waste. I have demanded strict action against the contractor and concerned officials too, if they fail to act against the contractor and resolve the issues being faced at ground level,” Aggarwal said.
Mayor Balkar Sandhu said superintending engineers (SE) Tirath Bansal and Rajinder Singh have been directed to look into the matter and resolve the problems being faced by residents. Also, directions should be issued to the contractor to expedite the work, he said.
-
Chandiwal Commission gives clean chit to Anil Deshmukh
Mumbai: The Justice KU Chandiwal Commission appointed last March to probe former city police commissioner Parambir Singh's allegations of corruption and extortion against former home minister Anil Deshmukh submitted a 201-page report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday giving the politician a clean chit and called the Indian Police Services officer's claims false.
-
Mann comes under Opposition fire over knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi
The Opposition in Punjab panned chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday for signing a knowledge-sharing agreement with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of “abrogation of responsibility” and “institutionalising interference”. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa termed the agreement as “undemocratic” and “complete abrogation of responsibility” on part of the Punjab government. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked the Punjab CM to admit Kejriwal would now run Punjab from Delhi. “He is trying to legitimise an illegality! Another Badlav (change),” he tweeted.
-
Over 500 left homeless as fire at Manesar scrapyard destroys over 100 shanties
Over 500 people were left homeless after a massive fire broke out at in a scrapyard in Sector 6 of IMT Manesar on Monday night, killing a 48-year-old woman and charring over 100 hutments to ashes. Shanti Devi (55), a native of Patna in Bihar, was sleeping when the fire broke out. She came out and was shocked to see that the area engulfed in fire.
-
Delhi Horse Show: NCC cadets brings laurels to GADVASU, Ludhiana
The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), cornered glory in the Delhi Horse Show, held at Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantt, where they bagged five medals in different equestrian events. The GADVASU team participated in the event after a gap of 25 years due to the efforts of commanding officer, Colonel SK Bhardwaj.
-
240 farmers attend Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign at PAU, Ludhiana
As many as 240 farmers and farm women from different parts of Punjab participated in the Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, organised by the Punjab Agri Business Incubator, Directorate of Extension Education at the Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University on Tuesday. TS Riar, principal investigator, PABI, informed that PABI has trained nearly 100 startups and provided grant-in-aid of over 5 crore to 43 startups.
