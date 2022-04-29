Shoolini University makes 101-200 bracket in THE impact rankings 2022
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has been ranked in the 101-200 bracket in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact rankings 2022.
The rankings assess varsities on the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs).
Shoolini University has been ranked second in affordable and clean energy, the seventh goal and sixth for clean water and sanitation, the sixth development goal.
Speaking of the achievement, university founder and chancellor PK Khosla said, “Ten years ago, it seemed to be an impossible task when we took on the goal of being a Top 200 University in the world.”
While Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was ranked 41st globally, Lovely Professional University was ranked 74th. Chitkara University, meanwhile, made the 201-300 bracket. Calcutta University was ranked first among all central and state-aided public universities in the country.
The 2022 impact ranking is the fourth edition and the overall ranking includes 1,406 universities from 106 countries/regions.
Chandigarh | Sukhna Lake vaccination centre open only for children in evening
The Covid-19 vaccination centre located at Sukhna Lake will be open only for children of 12 to 18 age group from 4pm to 8pm every day, UT health department officials said on Thursday. The department is focusing on vaccinating eligible children in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.
SAD files complaint against deserters over bid to take party’s Delhi office
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police that few leaders who had deserted the party were trying to take illegal possession of its office in the Gurdwara Rakabganj complex. A delegation of SAD leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Bibi Ranjit Kaur and SS Babbar met the DCP, New Delhi.
Ludhiana | ‘NRI relative in a pickle’: A con that conned the cops
Cops, advocates, and laymen: the list of people scammed by online fraudsters pretending to be their long-lost NRI relatives who have found themselves in a bit of a jam is long. These 'non-resident Indians' have three primary modus operandi – promising to deposit a lump sum in the victims' accounts, feigning a medical emergency, and pretending to be stuck at immigration checkpoints. Ludhiana cybercrime cell has lodged 30 such complaints in 27 days.
Fire breaks out in Meena Bazaar godown in Ludhiana
Fire broke out at a Meena Bazaar godown near Chaura Bazar on Thursday morning. The blaze started on the third floor of the building. Neighbours called the godown's owner, Shankar, and the fire department officials on spotting smoke emerging from the building. Two tenders were pressed into service for dousing the flames. The cause for the fire is not known yet, but a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.
Chandigarh | Parking policy stuck in first gear
After putting in years of work, Chandigarh administration finally came up with a parking policy in 2020. But two years on, the policy still remains on paper with no actual impact on solving the city's acute and worsening parking problem. Recently, UT adviser Dharam Pal, after a review of the parking policy, found it to be “non-implementable” and directed officials to rework it so that it could be made workable.
