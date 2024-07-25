 Shooting range, SIET will give distinct identity to Panchkula: Gupta - Hindustan Times
Shooting range, SIET will give distinct identity to Panchkula: Gupta

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 25, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta said chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will soon lay the foundation stone of the upcoming shooting range and the State Institute of Engineering and Technology (SIET) to be built in Sector-32, Panchkula

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday visited the site of the upcoming shooting range and the State Institute of Engineering and Technology (SIET), to be built in Sector-32, Panchkula.

Gupta said the shooting range will be constructed by the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on land measuring 13.75 acres in Sector 32 at a cost of 125 crore and the SIET will be built on 10 acres of land given by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). (HT Photo)

Gupta said chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will soon lay the foundation stone of both these projects, giving a gift to the people of Panchkula.

Shooting range to put Panchkula on the map

Gupta said the shooting range will be constructed by the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on land measuring 13.75 acres in Sector 32 at a cost of 125 crore. He said the construction of the world-class shooting range measuring 10m x 25m x 50m will give Panchkula a distinct identity globally. The shooting range will come up on the land adjacent to commando training centre.

Gupta emphasised that shooters from Haryana as well as tricity will benefit majorly with setting up of the range. He said they would not only be able to practice in the shooting range but new shooters would also emerge, bringing laurels to Panchkula and Haryana in India and abroad.

SIET will give a plug to engineering studies

Gupta said that the SIET will be built on 10 acres of land given by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The construction of this institute will cost about 50 crore, apprised Gupta. At present, engineering classes are being conducted in Government Polytechnic College, Sector 26. In the academic session 2024-25, engineering seats have been increased from 90 to 180.

