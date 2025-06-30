Shopkeeper shot dead in Jhajjar over marriage dispute

A 53-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead by three unidentified men on a motorcycle in Parnala village of Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, early Sunday morning, police said. Police carrying out investigation at the spot where Satbir Singh (inset) was shot dead in Jhajjar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Satbir Singh, was opening his milk shop and doing routine chores around 6 am when the assailants arrived and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

According to a police complaint filed by his brother, Mohar Singh, the murder may be linked to a family dispute over Satbir’s son’s recent marriage. Three months ago, Satbir’s son had married a woman who was living in Parnala, with her maternal uncle, against her family’s wishes. The couple had a court marriage and the woman’s maternal uncle and his family reportedly opposed the union, claiming that the marriage violated village customs.

“They warned Satbir and his son to end the relationship, saying a girl cannot marry in her mother’s village. They threatened to kill them for defying their social norms,” Mohar Singh told police.

He also alleged that Satbir’s family had approached police several times seeking protection but were denied help.

Bahadurgarh DCP Mayank Mishra visited the crime scene and assured the family that the attackers would be brought to justice. Police have registered a murder case against Sagar and Sahil, residents of the same village, along with others.

In a separate incident reported the same day in Bahadurgarh, a 36-year-old man named Bhanu Pratap was stabbed to death by unknown assailants. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

8 murder cases in nine days across Jhajjar and Jind (June 21–29)

June 21 (Jind): Liquor contractor shot dead by rival gang members in Kharak Ramji village.

June 23 (Jind):

40-year-old taxi driver killed by a group while returning to Narwana.

62-year-old man beaten to death by 10–12 men over an old rivalry.

June 24 (Jind): 24-year-old man stabbed to death by his neighbour in Joginder Nagar.

June 26 (Jind): Suresh Kumar (53), wood trader, shot dead by his cousin in Julana.

June 28 (Jind): 42-year-old man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jalalpur Khurd fields.

June 29 (Jhajjar):

Satbir Singh (53), shopkeeper, shot dead in Bahadurgarh over marriage dispute.

Bhanu Pratap (36) stabbed to death in a separate incident in Bahadurgarh.