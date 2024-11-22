Shops of Kashmiri Pandits demolished in Jammu; sparks protests, condemnations

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has demolished a dozen shops belonging to displaced Kashmiri Pandits on its land in Jammu city, sparking protests from various sections that demanded action against the officials. The old shops were located on land belonging to the JDA, which had given a deadline to the Kashmiri Pandits to remove their shops on their own within three months, failing which encroachments would be removed, the officials said. (HT representational image)

The demolition drive was launched on Wednesday to remove shops built by displaced Kashmiri Pandits on JDA’s land near the Muthi camp three decades ago, officials said.

The old shops were located on land belonging to the JDA, which had given a deadline to the Kashmiri Pandits to remove their shops on their own within three months, failing which encroachments would be removed, the officials said.

The officials said the Kashmiri Pandits had given consent to shift from the area themselves.

Relief commissioner Arvind Karwani visited the area to assess the situation and assured the affected families that new shops would be constructed for them in the area.

“These shops were on JDA land. The relief organisation has floated tenders for constructing a shopping complex in Muthi Camp Phase II.

“Ten shops will be constructed soon and allotted to these shopkeepers,” he said.

Political parties, including the BJP, PDP and Apni Party and several Kashmir Pandit organisations condemned the JDA’s action. They called for the construction of new shops for the displaced community to help them sustain their livelihood.

Pointing to his demolished shop, its owner Kuldeep Kisroo said, “Instead of helping us survive by providing better facilities and financial support, this government has snatched our bread and butter by bulldozing our shops.”Jav Lal Bhat, another shopkeeper who set up his shop in a tin shed in 1991, said, “How can we feed our families when we are solely dependent on the earnings from these shops? We urge the lieutenant governor and the chief minister to intervene and give us justice.”Another shopkeeper, Jawahir Lal, described the demolition as “sheer hooliganism”. He said, “No notices were served to us for the demolition.”President of the Muthi migrant camp Anil Bhan criticised the timing of the demolition.

“It should have waited for another month as the relief department is already constructing shops for them within the camp. This unfortunate incident could have been avoided,” he said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti shared a clip on X of the affected shopkeepers and urged chief minister Omar Abdullah to address the issue with compassion and urgency.

“Heartbreaking scenes emerge as Kashmiri Pandit shopkeepers stand helplessly by the rubble of their demolished shops, reportedly brought down by the JDA without prior notice. This act further deepens their sense of alienation and loss,” she said on X.

BJP spokesperson G L Raina, who visited the site and met the affected families, said, “This visibly seems to be a revenge action soon after the return of the NC-Congress government headed by CM Omar Abdullah. The JDA should have provided alternatives to these families.

“The government must stop targeting this hapless community,” he said.

Apni Party general secretary and former legislator Vijay Bakaya expressed dismay and questioned the intentions of the JDA.

“Many shops being run by Kashmiri Pandit migrants in Muthi for nearly 30 years have been demolished. If these shops had to be removed for any legitimate reason, notice should have been given and alternative locations provided.

“This high-handed action by the authorities is most condemnable,” he said.