Shortage of doctors hits services at Patiala rural health centres

Rural healthcare facilities in Patiala are hit due severe shortage of specialist doctors, including paediatricians and gynaecologists. Rural blocks of Patran and Badshahpur are the worst hit and many posts of doctors in these centres have been lying vacant for a long time.

The Patiala health department is deputing doctors from urban areas on a weekly basis to run emergency services in rural health centres.

Six of the eight sanctioned posts at Patran community health centre (CHC) are lying vacant. “The CHC does not have any gynaecologist and paediatrician. There is only one general medical officer posted at the centre as of now,” said a senior official of the Patiala health department.

At CHC Badshahpur, there is not even a single medical officer. The authorities at Badshahpur CHC, while confirming the development, said the issue had already been brought to the notice of the higher-ups.

Health officials told HT that there were multiple reasons behind the shortage of doctors in rural areas that have negatively impacted the health services in the areas. Over the past few months, several doctors, after obtaining government quota of serving in rural areas have already gone for their post-graduation. Meanwhile, it has been learned that medical specialists are reluctant to work in rural areas and manage to get desired “deputation postings” or transfers leaving rural health centres without doctors.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur, said, “There is a shortage of doctors at Badshahpur and Patran CHCs. We are deploying doctors from urban areas to both these centres. We have already informed the higher-ups about the shortage.”