close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shortage of doctors hits services at Patiala rural health centres

Shortage of doctors hits services at Patiala rural health centres

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Dec 28, 2023 06:44 AM IST

Dist health department is deputing doctors from urban areas on a weekly basis to run emergency services in rural health centres

Rural healthcare facilities in Patiala are hit due severe shortage of specialist doctors, including paediatricians and gynaecologists.

Rural blocks of Patran and Badshahpur are the worst hit and many posts of doctors in these centres have been lying vacant for a long time.
Rural blocks of Patran and Badshahpur are the worst hit and many posts of doctors in these centres have been lying vacant for a long time.

The Patiala health department is deputing doctors from urban areas on a weekly basis to run emergency services in rural health centres.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Rural blocks of Patran and Badshahpur are the worst hit and many posts of doctors in these centres have been lying vacant for a long time.

Six of the eight sanctioned posts at Patran community health centre (CHC) are lying vacant. “The CHC does not have any gynaecologist and paediatrician. There is only one general medical officer posted at the centre as of now,” said a senior official of the Patiala health department.

At CHC Badshahpur, there is not even a single medical officer. The authorities at Badshahpur CHC, while confirming the development, said the issue had already been brought to the notice of the higher-ups.

Health officials told HT that there were multiple reasons behind the shortage of doctors in rural areas that have negatively impacted the health services in the areas. Over the past few months, several doctors, after obtaining government quota of serving in rural areas have already gone for their post-graduation. Meanwhile, it has been learned that medical specialists are reluctant to work in rural areas and manage to get desired “deputation postings” or transfers leaving rural health centres without doctors.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur, said, “There is a shortage of doctors at Badshahpur and Patran CHCs. We are deploying doctors from urban areas to both these centres. We have already informed the higher-ups about the shortage.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out