Shorter route to Chandigarh airport | Land acquired for project may fetch up to 4.10 cr per acre

Aiming to ready a shorter route to the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, via Sector 66-A by March next year, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has proposed a compensation ranging from ₹3.90 crore per acre to ₹4.10 crore per acre against land acquisitions, depending upon the location.

The 164-ft-wide road is part of the Mohali Master Plan.

The approximately five-km stretch will allow commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to head to the airport via the road in front of Bawa White House, passing through Aeropolis city and IT city, instead of taking the longer route via Airport Road. This will bring down the 18km distance from Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, to the airport in Mohali by more than 5 km.

The authorities have already issued a notification under Section 21 of the land acquisition act.

GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said, “We will be announcing the final awards in a month’s time and take possession of the land thereafter. We are hopeful of starting the construction of the road by early next year,” he said.

Currently, commuters have to head all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, after passing by Bawa White House, to turn left towards Airport Chowk, where they again have to turn left towards the airport.

“A shorter route from Chandigarh has been a long-pending demand. It will be a boon for commuters from Chandigarh and neighbouring areas, and industry close to the Airport road by providing faster access. It would prove a boon to the people coming to the airport, Aerocity, Rajpura, Ludhiana, and Delhi. It passes through Sector 66 A and would increase the connectivity to IT city and Aeropolis City too,” said Tejinder Singh Bhatia, managing director, Aeropolis city, Sector 66.

