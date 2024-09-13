Shots fired at businessman’s house, shop in Chandigarh: Main suspect nabbed

Nearly two weeks after a group of 6-7 armed men targeted the owner of a joint at the Sector-14 Night Food Street, opening fire both at his shop and his residence in Sector 56, police have arrested the main suspect, Vijay, 33. Acting on secret information, sub-inspector Ramdiya led a DCC team to Dhanas Lake, where they apprehended Vijay and three more suspects, identified as Sumit, Parshant, and Gautam, all from Sector 25, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

On September 1, Robin, a resident of Sector 56, had reported that around 5.30 am, six to seven men, one of whom he identified as Vijay, arrived at his house in two vehicles, and opened fire while also hurling abuses. As he shut the door to protect himself, the assailants fired four rounds before fleeing in their vehicles.

The accused had also targeted Robin’s night food stall, as confirmed by his manager, Amin, who reported that Vijay and his associates fired shots at the eatery the previous night and fled. A Facebook post from an account “Vijay Group” had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following a probe, District Crime Cell (DCC) of Chandigarh Police arrested Vijay, a property dealer and resident of Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Acting on secret information, sub-inspector Ramdiya led a DCC team to Dhanas Lake, where they apprehended Vijay and three more suspects, identified as Sumit, Parshant, and Gautam, all from Sector 25. A country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The accused are believed to have used deadly weapons to instil fear in others.

According to police, a graduate by qualification, Vijay has a prior criminal record, including an assault case from 2018.

They said following the attack on Robin on September 1, Vijay had also opened fire at a nightclub bouncer on September 2.

Sumit, 24, is currently unemployed. A Class 10 pass-out, Sumit has no prior criminal record. Parshant, 26, has studied till Class 8 and is unemployed. He is named in an attempt to murder case from 2016, registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Gautam, 23, employed in a private job, has completed education till Class 9. He has no prior criminal record.