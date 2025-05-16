Shots fired at music producer Pinky Dhaliwal’s house in Mohali

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants fired gunshots at the house of Punjabi music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal, also known as Pinky Dhaliwal, in Sector 71, around 10.30 pm on Thursday. Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, along with CIA staff and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Prithvi Singh Chahal, responded to the scene promptly. (HT)

As per police, the assailants fired six to seven rounds at Dhaliwal’s house in the normally quaint residential area and managed to flee on the bike.

Dhaliwal was present in the house at the time of the incident, but escaped unharmed.

They confirmed that bullets had struck the gate and outer walls of the house. A case was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Mataur police station.

The SSP said police were reviewing CCTV footage from the house and nearby areas to identify the culprits.

Dhaliwal was recently in the news after 33-year-old Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma accused him of unlawful, exploitative and defamatory conduct that allegedly caused her financial loss, mental trauma and reputational harm.

The music producer was arrested in March this year following Sharma’s complaint. However, he was later released after the Punjab and Haryana high court declared his arrest illegal.