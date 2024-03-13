Shots fired outside Mohali housing society in music industry rivals’ clash

Mataur police on Tuesday booked 20 men for allegedly firing at the owner of a music company outside Homeland Heights in Sector 70 during an apparent clash of egos between industry rivals. Gurwinder told Mohali police that Jaspreet was miffed with him for starting his music company and had been holding a grudge ever since. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While 15 accused remain unidentified, the other five are Jaspreet Singh Sethi, a native of Haryana and currently residing in TDI, Landran Road, Mohali; Punjabi lyricist Chan Sohi; Paramvir Singh Dhaliwal of Sector 70; Vivek and Gill.

They were booked on the complaint of Gurwinder Singh, 32, owner of music company RG Records and a native of Barnala. He is currently living in an apartment at Homeland Heights.

Gurwinder told police that Jaspreet was miffed with him for starting his music company and had been holding a grudge ever since.

Around 12.10 am on Monday, he, along with his brother Sukhwinder Singh and Loveleen Tur of Jagraon, were present near Jubilee Walk, Sector 70.

One Hasanpreet Singh of Phase 5 met the complainant and asked him if he was still in touch with Jaspreet Singh Sethi.

Gurwinder told police that he informed Hasanpreet that they were no longer on talking terms, following which he left.

Within five minutes, Jaspreet called up his brother and asked them to meet him outside Homeland Heights. As they were already standing outside Gate Number 2 of the society, he told Jaspreet to come there.

According to the complainant, Jaspreet turned up there in a Mahindra Thar (PB-10-HX-3232) with three masked men.

More men followed in a Ford Endeavour (HR-26-BK-2627), two Mahindra Scorpio cars and another Thar car whose number plates were covered. All occupants in these vehicles were men, with faces covered.

Jaspreet got down from the Thar and began hurling abuses at him, before directing his men to kill him, alleged Gurwinder.

His men fired six shots at him, but he managed to dodged them. Hearing the gun shots, a crowd gathered at the scene, following which the assailants fled in the vehicles, not before issuing him death threats, he further narrated.

“Our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused. Both the victim and the key accused have an old rivalry and had fought in the past too. We are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the brawl, but they are involved in an ongoing court case as well,” said Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg.

All accused are facing charges under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Arms Act.