Show humility for panth’s betterment, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa tells Badals
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa while expressing concern over the rising disparity among the panth, asked Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and his family to show humility for the betterment of the panth and step down from active politics.
In a press statement, he said the entire Sikh community should remain united and work for the betterment of the panth and society.
After the debacle of the Badals-led SAD in the state polls when it could win only three seats, questions are being raised on their leadership and leaders within the party are asking them to step down.
“The Sikh community had already gone through such turbulent times but with united efforts, it stood out with immense courage and strength,” said Dhindsa who was number two in SAD as secretary-general but resigned in 2019 to form a separate party. He contested the February 20 polls in alliance with the BJP and the outfit floated by former chief minister Amarinder Singh.
While asking the Akali leaders to return to the panthic agenda, Dhindsa said that coming united will not only help them to put a tough fight in such difficult times but also move forward with determination towards their goals.
He said that he has always urged the panth to strengthen SAD which is the backbone of Sikhism. He has also urged the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib to help in strengthening the community.
Dhindsa said the well-wishers of the community wish to see the panthic leaders standing united on a single stage and it becomes the utmost duty of everyone to ensure the same.
-
Kuldeep Dhaliwal honours 13 national award-winning PRIs of Punjab
Rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Monday honoured the representatives of all 13 national award-winning Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of the state. The award-winning PRIs include zila parishad, Patiala, block samitis Machiwara in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, gram panchayats Raikhana in Bathinda, Rohle (Ludhiana), Nagal Gharian (SAS Nagar), Bhutal Kalan (Sangrur), Nurpur Jattan (Kapurthala), Talwandi Sangehre (Jalandhar) and Doburji (Hoshiarpur).
-
₹500-crore Ferozepur PGI satellite centre hangs fire
The much-hyped PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur hangs fire though it was approved in 2013 by the UPA-II government to boost modernised healthcare facilities in the border region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the ₹500-crore PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur on January 5, but the PM had to return due to the farmers' protest.
-
Chandigarh Police probing Khalistani hand in Model Jail bomb scare
Having launched an investigation into the discovery of a bomb outside Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday, police are probing whether it was planted by Khalistani militants. The Model Jail holds some Khalistani terrorists, including Babbar Khalsa International members Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Bheora, who were convicted of the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.
-
Chandigarh 24x7 water supply project: Central govt’s nod expected by April end
The ambitious pan-city 24x7 water supply project is expected to get approval of Government of India by month-end, with the expenditure finance committee set to take it up on April 29. All other requisite no-objection certificates from competent authorities, including ministries like finance, housing and environment, and other premier agencies like Niti Aayog, are in place. The committee was to meet on Monday, but the meeting was deferred to April 29.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board to auction unsold leasehold commercial units as freehold
Having secured the go-ahead from the UT administration, the Chandigarh Housing Board will now auction all its unsold leasehold commercial properties, including the larger plots in Chandigarh IT Park, as freehold. A review meeting on these issues was held here on Monday. All commercial properties built by CHB on the land parcels allotted by the administration on leasehold basis may also be sold on freehold basis after approval from the UT administrator.
