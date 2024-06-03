Showers, thunderstorms on cards for Punjab over next 3 days

With light intensity thunderstorms and isolated rainfall likely over the next 72 hours, maximum temperatures in Punjab are set to drop further. Youngsters taking a bath in a canal to cool off on a hot summer day, in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)

India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country’s nodal weather agency, has predicted ‘isolated light rainfall along with thunderstorms’ between June 3 and 6. Many districts may also experience dust storms over the next 24 hours, as per the IMD.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

“Due to Western Disturbance, rainfall can be expected in some parts of the state. There will be no uptick in maximum temperatures till June 6 in Punjab,” said IMD officials.

The IMD, on Monday, issued an orange alert -- which asks people to be prepared in wake of bad weather conditions -- for Punjab. Bathinda, with a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, was the hottest in the state, on Monday.

Sirsa hottest at 46.7°C in Haryana

Karnal: At 46.7°C, Sirsa district remained the hottest in Haryana on Monday as heatwave continued to tighten its grip over the state.

Mewat recorded a temperature of 46.3°C, Balasmand 46.3°C, Faridabad 45.9°C and Rohtak 45.8°C. In its media bulletin, IMD, Chandigarh, said heat wave was observed at Chandigarh, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa districts. As compared to Sunday, the weathermen said there is rise of 1.6°C in average maximum temperature. However, it is above normal by 3.7°C in the state, the IMD said. Meanwhile, a “yellow alert” for thunderstorm/lightning was also issued for the state.