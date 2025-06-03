Shrine Board’s archer to represent India at World University Games in Germany

Hritik Sharma, an archer being nurtured at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex at Katra is set to represent India at World University Games in Germany, said officials. Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, SMVDSB, said that the sponsorship highlights the board’s dedication to fostering young talent and enabling athletes in the sports complex to shine globally. (HT Photo)

Under the chairmanship of the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) is dedicated to fostering the growth and development of the region’s youth, said an official spokesperson.

“As part of this endeavour, the Shrine Board has taken a significant step to support budding sports talent Hritik Sharma, a promising archer from the SMVD sports complex, Katra by extending financial assistance amounting to ₹2.37 lakh to facilitate his participation in the World University Games at Germany,” he said.

Sharma has been training at the sports complex since September-2020 and showcased his potential by winning accolades in the Khelo India University Games, 36th and 38th National Games, 19th NTPC Senior National Championship, North zone inter-university championship, J&K UT Archery Championship and 2nd NTPC national ranking archery tournament making him a promising prospect for future sporting excellence.

Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, SMVDSB, said that the sponsorship highlights the board’s dedication to fostering young talent and enabling athletes in the sports complex to shine globally.

He also congratulated three para-archers from the sports complex - Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and Jyoti Baliyan who made the nation proud by winning four medals, including two gold and two bronze, at the recently concluded Para Archery World Ranking Tournament held in Rome. Their impressive performance contributed significantly to India’s overall tally of eight medals in the tournament wherein, Rakesh won double Gold and Sheetal Devi won bronze along with Jyoti.

Notably, the SMVD sports complex is currently training over 150 aspiring athletes across various sports disciplines, who have been consistently delivering promising results in national and international competitions. The SMVDSB Archery Academy, part of the complex, has earned the prestigious accreditation under the Khelo India programme by the ministry of youth affairs & sports, Government of India, in recognition of its excellence in promoting sports development and nurturing young talent.