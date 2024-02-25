Shubh Karan’s death: Farmers to keep 24x7 vigil at mortuary, say autopsy only after FIR

The farmers have started a 24x7 vigil at the Government Rajindra Hospital mortuary where Shubh Karan Singh’s body has been kept following apprehension that the Punjab government might conduct the post-mortem without registering an FIR against those responsible for his death. Farmers hold a candle march in support of 22-year-old protesting farmer Shubh Karan Singh, who died in the clashes between security personnel and protesting farmers at the Khanauri border during the 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala on Saturday. (ANI)

ALSO READ- Punjab writes to Haryana to hand over farmer hospitalised at PGIMS, Rohtak

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed in the clash in Khanauri last Wednesday when some protesters tried to head towards the barricades erected by security personnel. Farm leaders and Shub’s family members have been insisting on filing an FIR against officials of Haryana Police under Section 302 (murder). Farm leaders on Friday paused the protests at the two sites— Shambhu and Khanauri— till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided.

ALSO READ- Farmers reject Centre's proposal to procure five crops at MSP over next five years

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president, BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), on Saturday, once again said: “Post-mortem won’t be conducted until Punjab government gives justice to Shubh Karan Singh by registering an FIR against Haryana police officials. His family members are also demanding the same.”

Over a dozen farmers have already started a sit-in near the mortuary even as Patiala police have upped the security and erected barricades to seal off the mortuary.

ALSO READ- ‘Their rights being violated’: PIL in SC seeks relief for protesting farmers

Zorawar Singh, district president, BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), who is at the sit-in said: “Around 50 farmers will stage a sit-in near the mortuary to deter the government from conducting post-mortem without registering an FIR.”